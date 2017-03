Making the right investment plan can be tricky. Learn how the barbell investment strategy can help you meet your retirement goals.

Cross-border financial advisor Doug Goldstein, CFP, discusses retirement investment risk with Roger Whitney, The Retirement Answer Man.

Roger shares his expertise on investments, risk, and how having the right retirement plan makes all the difference. Life is messy, and you can't always prepare for a crisis.

Learn how to use a barbell strategy of investing while building your portfolio.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast