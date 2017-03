Aliyah Time continues its theme from last week's show about two-state dilemna. One state is the Diaspora and the other is Israel

David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff take the next logical step following last week's look at the two state problem as really being the Diapora and Israel.

Will mass Aliyah be the key to a one state solution, including Judea and the Shomron?





