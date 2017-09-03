Date set Jewish Home primaries

'We invite the public to join and be a part of shaping the party that will lead Israel after the next election.'

The internal elections for the Jewish Home party have been scheduled for April 27th, it was announced Thursday evening.

The date for the primaries was set by the party’s election committee and party secretariat, under the leadership of Director General Nir Orbach.

The Jewish Home’s election committee, led by Chairman Michael Siman-Tov, met Thursday evening to approve the process for electing the party’s chairman, at the behest of incumbent chief and Education Minister Naftali Bennett. Bennett pressed the committee to schedule the party’s primaries for the near future.

Following the establishment of timetables for the party’s internal elections, the election committee ruled that new members of the party will be eligible to vote in next month’s primaries. The cut-off date for eligibility to either run or vote in the primaries is March 20th.

“We are preparing to deal with the challenges before us,” said Orbach, “and we call on the public to join [the Jewish Home] and be a part in electing the next ruling party of the State of Israel.”