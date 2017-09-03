'Hamas must pay a heavy price'

Twin of slain soldier whose body is being held by Hamas calls for sanctions on terror organization until it returns his brother's body.

Tzur Goldin, the twin brother of Hadar Goldin, whose has been held in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, called on the Israeli government to exert heavy pressure on Hamas to return the bodies of his brother and Oron Shaul.

"My brother has been held in captivity by Hamas for the last two years and seven months. Hamas is a neighborhood bully that keeps on increasing its demands [for the return of the bodies]. This is a terrorist organization and we should send it a very clear message - that holding IDF soldiers is a burden and not an asset for them. Hamas needs to understand every day that it is paying a price [for holding the bodies of Hadar and Oron]," Goldin told Arutz Sheva.

Goldin called on the government to change the equation in its dealins with Hamas over the return of the captured soldiers. "We are paying the price for this, for our enemy to hold our soldiers? The enemy kidnaps IDF soldiers and the State of Israel has to pay for it every day."

Goldin said that Israel must put sanctions on Hamas to pressure its leaders into returning the bodies. "The actions that should be taken are the sanctions that are on the table; economic sanctions that are supposed to pressure Hamas to return Hadar and Oron, restrictions on aid. We do not want the people in Gaza to starve, but we will send the minimum required. Hamas prisoners will be subject to the minimal conditions."

He also called on Israel to mobilize the international community to demand that Hamas release the bodies unconditionally, and for all Israelis to actively support the efforts to bring them back.

"Anyone can flood the social networks with support for the families and to demand the release of the captives. For three years we have been faced with this task as a family, but to bring back Hadar and Oron is not a family mission.

"Every citizen can write to the public representatives - MKs, Ministers, and even the Prime Minister - and ask them every day why no significant steps have been taken to return the missing soldiers and prisoners to Israel."