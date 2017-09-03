Report: Jerusalem-area bus drivers used drugs while driving

Police suspect drivers got behind the wheel while under the influence of illegal narcotics.

A police investigation into drug dealers in the city of Beit Shemesh has revealed a startling phenomenon, authorities disclosed Thursday.

Investigators suspect that at a number of bus drivers operating in the Jerusalem area regularly used illegal narcotics and even operated their buses while under the influence.

The revelation came after police arrested a gas attendant, responsible for refueling passenger buses in Beit Shemesh, for dealing drugs.

During the police investigation it was revealed that among the dealer’s customers were a number of bus drivers employed by Superbus.

A total of 10 people were ultimately arrested and interrogated in connection with the case, including 7 bus drivers.

Authorities say they have reason to believe that the drivers not only purchased the narcotics from the gas station attendant, but also used them immediately before operating the buses, and were under the influence of the drugs while transporting passengers.

Five suspects, including the dealer, were brought before a judge Thursday for extensions on their arrests.

Following the report, a spokesperson for Superbus issued the following statement: “We condemn any violation of the law, and use of drugs during work hours especially. The company will work immediately and with a strong hand against anyone who broke the law, and will suspend all of the suspects until the police investigation is completed.”