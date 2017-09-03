Watch: How the IDF took out an ISIS cell on the Golan Heights





The IDF published today documentation on an attack on an ISIS position on the southern Golan Heights by armored divisions, along with other clips, as part of a drive to encourage young soldiers to join Armored Corps when they enlist in the IDF.

Dozens of combat profile candidates for the security services refused to join the Armored Corps last year, preferring to remain on infantry bases rather than train at the Shizafon advanced armored training base.

Early one morning last November, a Golani reconnaissance unit was ambushed in the southern Golan Heights by ISIS terrorists, who opened fire with small arms and mortars on the troops. The subsequent exchange of fire resulted in the liquidation of the terrorist cell.

At the same time, a tank unit under the command of Sgt. Shneur Tzuriel, was performing their routine missions when they were made aware of the attack. The unit took up position and opened fire on the outpost which the terrorists had occupied.

The sergeant had only assumed his command two weeks prior to the incident. 'The unit took the initiative and [acted with] determination despite being new in the area, and helped to end the incident and liquidate the cell much more quickly," the IDF said in a statement.