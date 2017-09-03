Israeli Arab sentenced to 2.5 years for running down policeman

Man from northern Israeli village of Abu Snan receives just 2.5 years in jail for intentionally running over police officer.

Haifa District Court Judge Yehiel Lifshitz sentenced a man convicted of deliberately assaulting and wounding a police officer to just two and a half years in prison Thursday morning.

Hussam Tarabia, a resident of the village of Abu Snan in the Galilee, was convicted of various offenses, including attempting to cause severe injury, aggravated assault, interfering with the duties of a police officer, fleeing the scene of a traffic incident after causing injuries, and driving without a valid license.

His sentence includes 30 months imprisonment, a year of probation, a ban on holding a driver's licene for four years, and a fine of 25,000 shekels ($ 6,780) in compensation.

According to the verdict, Tarabia was pulled over by police while driving with with license revoked last August. As the police approached his vehicle he began to drive off, hitting one of the officers.

Tarabia continued to drive with the officer on the hood of his car. The officer was thrown off when Tarabia made a sharp turn. He lost consciousness after hitting the pavement and was rushed to the hospital.

Tarabia fled the scene despite knowing that he had struck and wounded a police officer.

The officer suffered many injuries, including a bleeding wound on his scalp, hematoma around his left eye, and various scrapes and bruises all over his body. He was hospitalized for three days.