IDF arrests Hamas member of PA parliament

Female Hamas member becomes tenth PA parliament member under arrest in Israeli jail.

A female member of the Palestinian parliament has been arrested by Israeli forces, Palestinian and Israeli security sources said Thursday.

Samira Halayqa, a Hamas member of the largely defunct Palestinian Legislative Council, was arrested by Israeli forces on Wednesday night from her home near Hevron, Palestinian security sources said.

The Shin Bet Israeli intelligence service confirmed the arrest, but declined to provide further details.

Nine other members of the 132 member Palestinian Legislative Council are currently detained by Israel, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club.

The Hamas-dominated parliament has not met since the Islamists took over the Gaza Strip in June 2007, ousting Fatah forces loyal to PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

However, as there have not been elections since, the parliament remains in place.

Two other Hamas PA parliament members were arrested earlier in the week.