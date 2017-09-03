'Radio Shack' is officially going bankrupt again

US electronics chain 'Radio Shack' filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday - for the second time in a little over two years.

Radio Shack owner General Wireless Operations Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday night, the electronics retailer’s second trip to bankruptcy court in as many years.

The company says it's closing about 200 stores and evaluating options on the remaining 1,300.

“Since emerging from bankruptcy two years ago as a privately owned company, our team has made progress in stabilizing operations and achieving profitability in the retail business, while our partner Sprint managed the mobility business,” chief executive Dene Rogers said.

Radio Shack was founded in 1921. Long known as the place to find batteries and obscure electronic parts, in recent years the company tried to remake itself as a specialist in wireless devices and accessories.

That strategy largely was stymied by the advent of smartphones.