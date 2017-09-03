Parents abuse 4-year-old son

Accused on many occasions of injecting table salt water and sodium chloride ampoules into child's intravenous transfusion.

An indictment was submitted this morning (Thursday) to the Tel Aviv District Court against parents who abused their four-year-old son when he was hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.

The indictment attributes the offenses to the 4-year-old boy's father and his mother, and is based on the police investigation that was opened following hospital nursing staff allegations.

In the indictment the father is charged with two cases of indecent assault on his son, while the mother is accused of assault and abuse.

According to the indictment, while the child was hospitalized, as the mother slept in the bed next to the child, the father committed the indecent acts on his son.

The mother is accused of attacking the boy on many occasions by injecting table salt water and sodium chloride ampoules into his intravenous transfusion, causing a substantial risk to his life. Following the acts, the child was moved to the ICU.

Translated by Mordechai Sones