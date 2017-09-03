Multiple sclerosis patients pack 1450 'mishloach manot'

1450 'mishloach manot' packages will be delivered to children in schools in Migdal Haemek in northern Israel for the Purim holiday.

As a result of an initiative by the city’s Mayor Eli Barda together with the Grabski Multiple Sclerosis Center, 1450 mishloach manot packages will be delivered to children in schools of the northern Israeli locale of Migdal Haemek for the Purim holiday.

The program, designed by Mayor Barda and the education department, assigned the task of preparing the holiday packages to the residents of the Grabski Center who spent several days together with volunteers excitedly committed to finishing the task.

The Grabski Center houses several dozen people, all with varying degrees of physically disabilities who are often unable to live independently or hold down gainful employment. The Mayor’s program secured a budget for the residents’ work which took two days to complete.

The tasks were divided based on the specific workers mobility and overall physical functioning but was intended to give each one a sense of purpose and confidence ahead of the holiday.

“Despite the disabilities challenging our residents, each and every one has a desire to contribute and give back to the community and there is no doubt that initiatives like these inject a feeling of joy and hope ahead of Purim,” says Kobi Vizel, Director of the Grabski Center. “We deeply commend the Mayor for his vision in advancing and financially supporting this program and welcome any and all from around Israel to come and introduce similar programs because I know that our residents would feel blessed to be able to contribute in the future.”

The Grabski Home is supported by Colel Chabad, Israel’s longest continuously running social services organization, since 1788. The center also provides therapies and programs for it’s in house residents and out patient visitors including art, gardening and music programs. Each program is accessible to all, and is catered to the specific needs of the patient.

“This project was a remarkable display of what can be achieved both for the residents of Grabski Center and the community of Migdal Haemek when we work together and think creatively,” said Rabbi Sholom Duchman, Chairman of Colel Chabad. “We look forward to continued partnership with the city and many others.”