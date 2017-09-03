'Eliminate Haniyeh before you close Eli academy'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman called on Education Minister Naftali Bennett to stop funding the paramilitary academy in Eli headed by Rabbi Yigal Levinstein who spoke out sharply against conscription of religious female soldiers.

Bennett does not intend to comply with this demand and even sarcastically told Liberman to eliminate Ismail Haniyeh as he had promised before becoming Defense Minister and not get involved with the Eli academy.

Bennett added that "the Eli academy had produced heros of Israel like Roi Klein, Eliraz Peretz, Immanuel Morano and many other wonderful people and will continue its regular activity. Whatever requires fixing will be fixed, especially regarding unfortunate statements, but without unnecessary threats."