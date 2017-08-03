Yeshiva head: Civil revolt over women in combat units

Rabbi Zvi Yisrael Tau, the head of the Har Hamor Yeshiva, spoke of the controversy that has arisen on the service of women in combat roles in the IDF, and called for protests against the policy of putting women in those positions.

In clips from a lecture given to his students which was posted by Channel 2, Rabbi Tau called for civil protests against what he termed "the loss of morality."

"It is an existential issue for the entire nation, the entire people," Rabbi Tau said. "It must be taken to the streets. We must go out and call it a civil revolt."

He said that it is a matter "of whether we live as animals, or whether we live as human beings."

"The people are being led astray, with sand being put in their eyes. We must ensure that everyone will know this, and that they will go out and protest: 'this is not the mandate which was given to the army,'" he told his students.

Referring to comments made about the LGBT community in 2016 by Rabbi Yigal Levenstein, Rabbi Tau said: "They want to embed these things as values. It began with sexual deviants and now continues with this form."

"It cannot be ignored. It is insanity. It is the loss of knowledge and the loss of basic morality. Are we human beings or are we animals? We cannot fulfill these types of orders which violate [the principles of] modesty," the Rabbi said.