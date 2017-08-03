President Rivlin sings with Arab Hebrew teacher who went viral

President Rivlin hosts Arab teacher of Hebrew whose unique method of education has gone viral in recent days.

President Reuven Rivlin and his wife Nehama hosted at the Presidential residence on Wednesday a teacher named Jeehan Jaber from the Ibn Sina school in Taibe. The president and Jaber called on Arab citizens of Israel to study Hebrew and for Jewish citizens to study Arabic.

Jaber was accompanied by Taibe mayor Shuea Masrawa Mantzur, the principal of the school where she teaches and family members.

In recent days, a video of Jaber playing a darbuka and teaching a Hebrew song to her pupils has gone viral around Israel and on social media. Numerous impersonations of Jaber singing her song have also gone viral on social media and even haredi sites imitated her performance.

Jaber recently received a prize for the unique way in which she transmits the Hebrew language using song and tapping on the darbuka.