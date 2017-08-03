Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet Russian president Putin Thursday and demand that Iran and proxies not be allowed access to Golan border.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will travel Thursday to Moscow to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin. He will return to Israel the same evening.

The goal of the meeting is to continue the ongoing relationship between Israel and Russia and to prevent disagreements regarding Syria.

Netanyahu will express Israel's sharp opposition to leaving any forces belonging to Iran or its proxies near the northern border of Israel or in the Mediterranean when talks to stabilize the region are concluded. Netanyahu also intends to remind Putin of the fact that the Golan Heights is not part of the discussion in any scenario.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Environment Ze'ev Elkin, National Security Council head Brigadier-General (Res.) Yaakov Nagel, Bureau Chief of Staff Yoav Horowitz, Military Intelligence Directorate head Herzl Halevi and Military Attache Brigadier-General Eliezer Toledano.

"This is a very important meeting for Israel's security. The defeat of the ISIS terror state cannot be allowed to bring an increase in terror by Iran and its proxies. Terror should not be exchanged with terror," stressed Netanyahu.