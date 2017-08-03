US senators ask FBI, DOJ for any evidence of Trump wiretap

Several US Senators asked the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for any information they may have on US President Donald Trump's claim that the administration of his predecessor, Barack Obama, had him under surveillance during the 2016 Presidential election.

Senators Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, sent a letter to FBI Director James Comey and Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente requesting information on the accusations that President Trump, the Trump campaign, or Trump Tower were wiretapped.

"We request that the Department of Justice provide us copies of any warrant applications and court orders—redacted as necessary to protect intelligence sources and methods that may be compromised by disclosure, and to protect any ongoing investigations—related to wiretaps of President Trump, the Trump Campaign, or Trump Tower," wrote Graham and Whitehouse. "We will be glad to review any such applications and orders once they are disclosed, and proceed as appropriate with the oversight the President has requested."

"As Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, we would take any abuse of wiretapping authorities for political purposes very seriously. We would be equally alarmed to learn that a court found enough evidence of criminal activity or contact with a foreign power to legally authorize a wiretap of President Trump, the Trump Campaign, or Trump Tower."