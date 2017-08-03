Hollywood Prophet Richard Gere’s World of Illusion

This week's edition of Temple Talk finds Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman reunited in the studio, following the rabbi's brief speaking tour in the USA.

Our hosts present a special Purim primer, and delve into the secret life of this joyous holiday, spotlighting the role of the Holy Temple in the story of Esther and the current Torah portions.

The revelation of the Divine Presence is the theme of this program, which our hosts describe as the cure for the separation anxiety suffered by all mankind.

Hollywood icon Richard Gere, in Israel to complain and whine about the occupation, makes a special guest appearance and is warmly welcomed by our hosts. You will not want to miss this show.





