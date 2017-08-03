Umm Al-Hiran: 'The driver didn't obey the police'

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan referred in the Knesset plenum to the incident at Umm Al-Hiran in which Yakub Abu Elkiyan and policeman Erez Levi were killed.

"Abu Elkiyan was driving without lights and didn't listen to the police warnings and started advancing. This did not leave any doubts in the policemens' minds regarding his intentions. The incident is being investigated in Police Internal Investigations," said Erdan. "We didn't say that he was an ISIS member, we only said that the ISIS connection should be investigated."

The minister spoke in the plenum after Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh had demanded the establishment of a parliamentary committee of inquiry to investigate police behavior in the incident. The Knesset rejected this proposal.

Odeh attacked the police as well as Minister Erdan and Police Commissioner Roni Alshikh. Erdan responded sharply, saying that "in a proper state you would have been behind bars a long time ago. The only committee of inquiry which should be established is one investigating the damage you are causing in your sector."

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel said that "Just as Odeh usually incites against Bedouin, once again he is playing the demagogue. We will not relinquish state lands and whoever squatted illegally will be evicted. We will return to the state hundreds of thousands of dunams this year, G-d willing. Thanks to all of you, policemen in the Israeli police."