Shooting at Aroma cafe

Three youths were wounded on Tuesday night during a criminal shooting at the Aroma cafe in the northern Arab city of Tamra.

The shooting occurred at 11:00pm at the Aroma on Route 70, when two masked robbers approached the cafe and tried to rob visitors.

Initial police investigations show the masked figures entering the cafe armed with weapons and shooting at the counter. They then stole thousands of shekels from the cash register and drove off on a motorcycle.

On their way out, the two shot at a wall, and the shrapnel wounded three youths who were sitting in the cafe.

The victims were transferred to hospitals to receive medical treatment, and were later released.

Israel Police officers who arrived on the scene searched the area and placed blockades to prevent the suspect from escaping.