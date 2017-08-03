Terrorists attack Afghan hospital - while dressed as doctors

Three are dead and 54 wounded after terrorists entered a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan and shot at medical staff and patients - while dressed as doctors.

Reuters reported according to a security official that the attack began after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the back of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul and three terrorists equipped with automatic weapons and grenades entered the complex.

Dressed in medical personnel uniforms, the terrorists then proceeded to attack medical staff and patients. A worker at the hospital told Reuters that he saw one of the terrorists dressed in a white doctor’s coat take out a concealed AK-47 assault rifle and open fire, murdering at least one patient and one hospital worker. He also said that he heard firing in other parts of the hospital.

According to the Afghan Defense Ministry, Afghan forces were at the scene and there is “heavy fighting.” The Ministry also said that one of the terrorists had been killed so far, while one Afghan soldier had been killed and three wounded.

Afghanistan’s Tolo News reported that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.