Netanyahu's doctor: Netanyahu doesn't smoke cigars

Dr. Berkowitz backs up PM's claim he doesn't smoke, explains health issue which led to quitting the habit.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's personal doctor, Dr. Zvi Herman Berkowitz, reported the Prime Minister does not smoke, but has suffered for several years from a problem in his nasal sinuses.

"It's the truth," Dr. Berkowitz told Lelo Hafsaka Radio. "He hasn't smoked cigars for a long time. Even in the past, he didn't smoke a lot, for several reasons.

"One of them is the problem in his nose. He has a medical problem in his nose, and it makes it hard to smoke. Because of this, he didn't smoke too often, and eventually he quit."

According to Channel 2, Netanyahu on Tuesday told his investigators about the issue in his nasal sinuses, and said they could speak to his doctor for more information.

Netanyahu has been accused of accepting friends' gifts of expensive cigars and champagne as bribes.