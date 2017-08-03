'We've managed to regulate National Service'

The Knesset's Labor, Welfare, and Health Committee, headed by MK Elie Elalouf (Kulanu) approved on Tuesday a new law regulating National Service.

National Service is an alternative option for those who cannot or do not want to serve in the IDF.

The Knesset began working on the law several years ago, but did not manage to pass it until Tuesday. Working together with Elalouf were Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) who is the Knesset member responsible for National Service and MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli (Jewish Home).

The new law details National Service policies, and MK Amir Ohana (Likud) agreed to prohibit anti-Israel organizations funded by foreign governments from receiving government-funded National Service volunteers.

"This is an important accomplishment for the Israeli public," Ariel said. "We have managed to legally regulate National Service. This will advance both welfare and National Service, and prevent anti-Israel organizations from using national money for their agendas.

"When I took on the responsibility for Israel's National Service, my goal was to complete the legislation of this law, which takes responsibility for the National Service option begun by Religious Zionists. Today, we have taken a significant step in passing the law, after hundreds of hours of discussions."

Ariel also thanked those who worked to complete and approve the new law, including Elalouf, Moalem-Refaeli, MK Merav Ben Ari (Kulanu), and MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid).