Hotovely: Make Knesset meetings parent-friendly

Deputy Foreign Minister Hotovely speaks about change in Knesset's makeup, need for Knesset's hours to become more parent-friendly.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) spoke on Tuesday about the recent changes in the Knesset and the need for the Knesset's hours to be more similar to those of mainstream workplaces.

"The Knesset should be an example of the changes we want to enact in Israeli society," Hotovely said. :The job market needs to accommodate the average Israeli family's needs. Israel has the largest families in the Western world.

"I have asked Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) to adjust the Knesset's meeting hours so they are in line with those of the Israeli job market.

"More and more young people are joining the Knesset today, and among them are young fathers and mothers.

"The Knesset has undergone a radical change in the past few years, and it is a main and central workplace now. If in the past, only older men were MKs, now there are young parents. It's important that the Knesset meetings - which often run into the evening or night - be moved so they reflect regular work hours and allow parents to spend time with their children."