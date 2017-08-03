Likud MK: What would happen if we boycotted an Arab product?

Internal Affairs Committee Head MK David Amsalem (Likud) spoke on Wednesday about the new law to prevent non-Israeli BDS activists from entering Israel.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Amsalem said, "A person who slanders us, and calls on other countries and the academia to boycott us - even though we did nothing wrong - should not be allowed to enter Israel.

"There are people who do these things without shame, and they slander us in every media interview they can, harming Israel's international image.

"It's enough that the Arab MKs support BDS, but recently I discovered that some Labor and Meretz MKs - such as Zehava Galon - also support the boycott. Galon herself does not buy products made in Judea and Samaria. If she sees a product was manufactured in Kfar Adumim - she won't buy it. This hurts me a lot, and it makes me very sad to see Jews acting this way.

"If we refused to buy an Arab product, the entire country would be up in arms.

"There are some very basic things in this world, and one of them is that if someone degrades me, I don't allow him into my house. We have honor. If someone wants to degrade us, we should respond. This is a basic law.

"I have no issue with legitimate criticism. But there is no connection between legitimate criticism and calling on the world to boycott Israel. BDS has crossed a red line."