Hawaii to challenge Trump's new travel ban

State of Hawaii to ask federal judge to issue restraining order against Trump's new travel ban.

The state of Hawaii on Tuesday announced it would challenge President Donald Trump's new travel ban in court, CNN reported.

Attorneys for the state explained in court filings that they intend to file a motion Wednesday asking a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order blocking implementation of the new executive order.

On Monday, Trump signed the revised executive order restricting immigration from six Muslim majority countries.

The ban on visa seekers is to last 90 days, while the U.S. refugee program will be suspended for 120 days.

The order is temporary, until proper vetting procedures – a central campaign promise of Trump’s – can be implemented.

The new executive order leaves Iraq out of the list of countries which are included in the travel ban, after it was included in the original order.

"To be sure, the new executive order covers fewer people than the old one," Neal Katyal, one of the lead attorneys for Hawaii, told CNN on Tuesday, but added that in his view, the new travel ban still "suffers from the same constitutional and statutory defects."

The Justice Department filed a flurry of notices in federal courts Monday, alerting the judges to the new order and arguing that the new order "falls outside of" injunctions that blocked the original ban.

Hawaii previously sued over Trump's original travel ban, but the case was temporarily put on hold while a different federal judge's nationwide temporary restraining order remained in place. The state now intends to file an amended complaint in light of the new executive order.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on Hawaii’s move.