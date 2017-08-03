Security Council condemns North Korea

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches and expressed concern over the country's increasingly destabilizing behavior, Reuters reports.

The condemnation comes two days after Pyongyang fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest coast.

The isolated country’s official news agency later claimed the firing was a training exercise for a strike on American bases in Japan, adding that leader Kim Jong-Un personally supervised the drill.

The Security Council is due to meet behind closed doors on Wednesday to be briefed on the missile launches.

In a statement on Tuesday, the council deplored the missile launches, saying that "such activities contribute to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's development of nuclear weapons delivery systems and increase tension in the region and beyond as well as the risk of a regional arms race."

North Korea has been under UN sanctions and an arms embargo since 2006. The council has strengthened sanctions following each of Pyongyang's five nuclear tests.

The council threatened in Tuesday's statement to "take further significant measures", according to Reuters.

"The members of the Security Council further regretted that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is diverting resources to the pursuit of ballistic missiles while Democratic People's Republic of Korea citizens have great unmet needs," the statement said.

Several weeks ago, North Korea tested a ballistic missile from the Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan.

The test came a month after Kim said that the country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). State media later said such a launch could come “at any time”.