3 dead in collision between train and bus in Mississippi

At least three dead after train collides with charter bus in Biloxi.

At least three people were killed on Tuesday when a train collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Local police said there were around 50 passengers on the bus. Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel said, according to The Associated Press, emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash.

The accident occurred just before 2:15 p.m. local time, when a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi, pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks.

Charter buses often carry patrons to casinos in Biloxi, but Creel said he did not know where this bus was headed.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said it is unclear at this time why the bus was stopped on the tracks.

According to local television station WLOX, Miller said the bus, operated by Echo Transportation, was out of Austin, Texas and had not yet reached its destination in Biloxi.