'Bring Hamas leaders for "holiday" in Israel'

Col. Erez Viener (res.) on how to return soldiers bodies from Gaza: Number of actions could be taken but these tools not utilized.

Retired Colonel Erez Viener participated today (Tuesday) in a meeting of the Knesset Lobby to Return IDF Soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul and explained ways to act for the soldiers' return.

"There are a number of actions that can be done. Let's start with the first, if it doesn't help after three months we'll try two more. It is a tool, and this tool is not being used, or at least not being used enough," said Viener.

He said one of the steps that can be taken is a reduction to minimum of supply to the Gaza population: "The Government Coordinator has a long list of what's considered minimum necessities and what goes beyond that".

Viener mentioned the recently elected Hamas leader and suggested the proper way to behave with him: "Sinwar and his cohorts bully the weak and persecute others, they care about themselves, their families, and their assets. Some have property and family in the country and abroad they should be targeted. It's possible to pick up these people and bring them for a 'holiday' in the State of Israel in order to improve our negotiating position ... we must act also in this direction."





Loading....





Translated by Mordechai Sones