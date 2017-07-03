Incitement or just criticism of discrimination?

The police requested today (Tuesday) to extend the arrest of a Jew living in one of the Binyamin communities suspected of incitement against Supreme Court President Miriam Naor, but in the meantime it has emerged that the published post was merely intended to sting the left.

The suspect denies producing the image that was published a month ago and garnered only two Likes, saying that he only shared it to a page not his own, and wrote: "No, she is not a Nazi, but the Photoshop is beautiful and this is definitely impressive art (leftist excuses...)" , in an apparent attempt at criticizing the police repeatedly releasing leftist inciters, such as the Bezalel student who published a poster depicting Prime Minister Netanyahu's head next to a noose but was released after the police investigation without being brought before court.

The Honenu legal aid organization stressed that the suspect is a normative young man with no criminal record, and it seems that were the subject not the Supreme Court president, no one would pay the post any attention, as it was published a month ago and won only two Likes.

"The one-month time period that has elapsed since the beginning of the investigation to the arrest of my client only proves that even the police believe that my client poses no danger and that this is a wrongful arrest," said Yossi Nadav, the detainee's lawyer on behalf of Honenu. "If the case of a student from Bezalel, with an unambiguous message of a noose over the head of the Prime Minister, enters the category of freedom of expression - then in the case of my client, all the more so."

Yesterday the Magistrate's Court ruled that if an additional police request for further detention is not submitted, the suspect was to be released to house arrest, but today the police announced that they will request continued detention. Parallel to the police request, Atty. Yossi Nadav appealed the Magistrate's Court's decision in the District Court yesterday.

A hearing will be held in the Magistrate Court in the near future and the hearing of the appeal in the District Court was set for this afternoon. A gag order has been imposed on the detainee's identity.

Meanwhile, public criticism of the arrest was also heard from the left side of the map. Haaretz newspaper's Chaim Levinson wrote in his Twitter account this morning: "Excuse me, but the country has gone crazy. If this muddled Photoshop that received two likes warrants arrest of a person for incitement, then the Knesset must intervene and enact a law to stop the madness."

Yesterday, unanimity on the matter was also shared between the former secretary-general of Peace Now Yariv Oppenheimer and MK Bezalel Smotrich, who of course denounced the very creation of the Photoshop in question, but criticized the arrest. MK Smotrich wrote: "Lunatics, climb off the roof; we're a democracy."

Translated by Mordechai Sones