Twin brother of kidnapped fallen soldier Hadar Goldin speaks

Tags:Hamas, Hadar Goldin
Related Stories
- 'Israel can and should bring its sons home for burial'
- Abbas urged to end security coordination with Israel
- 'US warned us not to annex Judea and Samaria'
- 'Israel does not forget Oron and Hadar'
- 'Stop Hamas from holding conference in Rotterdam'
- 'Hamas tunnels are not a strategic threat'
- 'US supported Israel's opponent during Protective Edge'
- Goldin family criticizes 'ruckus' over Comptroller's report
- Circulating the web: Israel retaliates for Hamas rocket attacks