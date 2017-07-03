Can the CIA hack your car?

Over 8,000 documents showing CIA programs to hack iPhones, computers, and even cars, released to public.

Wikileaks released what it claimed to be the full hacking capacity of the CIA in a stunning 8,000-plus page disclosure Tuesday, Fox News reported. The website claims that the release is "the largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency.”

The 8,761 documents and files were released as “Vault 7 Part 1” and titled "Year Zero." Wikileaks claimed that the documents were obtained from an “isolated, high-security network” at the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Va."

According to Wikileaks, the trove of information was “circulated among former US government hackers and contractors” before it was supplied to Wikileaks.

The CIA refused to comment on the release of the information.

Among the tools used by the CIA were specially created malware designed to target iPhones, Android phones, smart TVs and Microsoft, Mac and Linux operating systems, among others. The malware programs bore names such as "Assassin" and "Medusa."

According to the press release which accompanied the release of the documents, the CIA had an entire unit devoted to developing programs to hack Apple products.

Many of the malware programs were designed to turn the infected devices into recording and transmission stations in order to spy on targets. Other programs would allow the CIA to take control of vehicles remotely.

"It would permit the CIA to engage in nearly undetectable assassinations,” the release stated.

Wikileaks stated that it released the documents because it believes that the information contained within “urgently need to be debated in public.”