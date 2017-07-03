MK Yaakov Perry of Lobby to Return IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul: 'Time has come for Israeli government to wake up.'

MK Yaakov Perry (Yesh Atid), former Shin Bet chief, participated in a conference today (Tuesday) of the Knesset Lobby to Restore IDF Soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul (Hy"d, may G-d avenge their blood), whose bodies are being held for ransom by Hamas in Gaza.

Perry called to pressure the government: "The Lobby's activities are commendable and I wish we could shorten its life and close it as soon as possible. We must continue to discuss Israel's ability to pressure the Hamas military wing, ultimately leading to the return home of our soldiers and civilians who are in Gaza."

"I am sure that the subject comes up repeatedly in internal cabinet discussions but unfortunately it does not reach the implementation level," added MK Perry.

He said the humanitarian situation in Gaza is grave and precisely for this reason Israel has the opportunity to utilize this leveraged pressure, as he put it, to reach the required deal.

"The time has come for the Israeli government to wake up and return the soldiers and citizens home. I expect the government of Israel and its leader to work tirelessly for the return of our troops home, aggressively, comprehensively, and uncompromisingly. Israel can and should bring its sons home for burial in Israel," said MK Perry.

Translated by Mordechai Sones