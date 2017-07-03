Live: ”Diaspora-Homeland Relationship” seminar

Video is dubbed to Hebrew:
Loading....
Tags:Knesset
Related Stories
- Tender Years Clause causes storm in coalition
- Knesset takes closer look at staffers' skirts
- 'V15 Law' passes first Knesset reading
- 'Revoke salaries of MKs indicted for security offenses'
- Netanyahu: Even in the Trump era, there are limitations
- Proposed law aims to give Knesset full authority
- Will MK who aided terrorists face lesser charges if he resigns?
- Shaked and Lapid team up to fight gratuitous legislation
- Justice Minister: Regulation Law will be voted upon tomorrow
- Netanyahu: We'll work with other countries to fight Iran