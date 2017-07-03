Jerusalem mother imprisoned by teenage son

15-year old resident of the capital arrested on suspicion he attacked his mother and kept her locked up for months.

A 15-year old youth from Jerusalem was arrested on Monday on suspicion he violently attacked his mother, then held her captive for months.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before a Jerusalem court on Tuesday for an extension of his arrest.

The arrest came following reports by social welfare services which claimed the suspect frequently struck his mother and even held her captive in her own home.

Eventually the mother herself came in person to the Moriah police station to complain about her son’s behavior, saying that he regularly beat her, stole money from her, and in some cases even locked her in at home and barred her from leaving.

After police took statements from the mother, the suspect was arrested and brought to the Moriah police station, where he was questioned in connection with the allegations.