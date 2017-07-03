Trump: We're with Japan '100 percent'

U.S. President Donald Trump told Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the United States was with Japan "100 percent" on the issue of North Korea.

The two leaders agreed that North Korea's latest actions were a clear breach of United Nations' security resolution and a challenge against regional and international security, Abe told reporters, according to Reuters.

"President Trump told me that the United States was with Japan 100 percent, and that he wanted his comments to be communicated to the Japanese people," Abe said, adding, "He said he wanted us to trust him as well as the United States 100 percent."

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest coast on Monday morning. Abe later said three of the missiles fell into Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency claimed that the firing was a training exercise for a strike on American bases in Japan, and that the isolated country’s leader, Kim Jong-Un, personally supervised the drill and gave the order for it to start.

Several weeks ago, North Korea tested a ballistic missile from the Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan.

The test came a month after Kim said the country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). State media later said such a launch could come “at any time”.