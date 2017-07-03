Netanyahu questioning ends after five hours

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was questioned for about five hours on Monday in the cases with which he is connected.

The investigation was carried out by officers from the Lahav 433 unit of the Israel police at Netanyahu's official residence. It was suspended once, when President Donald Trump phoned Netanyahu and the two spoke, mainly about the Iranian threat.

The investigators focused on the case dubbed “Case 1,000”, and the suspicion that Netanyahu and his family allegedly received expensive gifts from businessmen.

Media reported that investigators were looking for Netanyahu’s response to testimony given by Israeli businessman and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, about gifts he allegedly gave to Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

Haaretz cited a police source as saying Netanyahu would also be asked to respond to testimony given by his wife that conflicts with his version of events.

Police refused to confirm or deny to AFP that the interview was taking place or to make any comment on the inquiry so far.

Earlier on Monday, police commissioner Roni Alsheikh said the police intends to complete its investigation into the affairs linked to Netanyahu soon, and submit the material it gathered to the prosecutor's office.