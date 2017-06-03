Eretz Yisrael Movement offers Golden City Tour

The Eretz Yisrael Movement (EYM) caters to group tours interested in exploring and connecting to Israel in depth, and has brought thousands of visitors to Israel in the past thirty years. From May 14-28, EYM is holding their "Golden Anniversary Tour, in the footsteps of the Six-Day War & Beyond", which will take participants on a fascinating journey of discovery to the places that define the Jewish nation today.

Arutz Sheva spoke with the director of the Eretz Yisrael Movement, Yaacov Sternberg.

What exactly does EYM have to offer?

EYM offers Jewish pre-planned and guided tours of Israel. Our tours are in light of the Tanach and our Sages, emphasizing the Jewish Zionist history in Israel.

What does it feel like to be part of this organization, doing what you do?

The feeling is enlightening and amazing! For the past 30 years we have brought tens of thousands of Jewish families to Israel. We have shown them Israel in a unique and special way they wouldn’t meet otherwise. It made them love Israel even more and even some made aliya, inspired by the tour.

What is special about this upcoming tour?

The upcoming tour emphasizes the 50-year anniversary of the 6 Day War, the liberation of Jerusalem and more parts of Israel in 1967. The sites we will visit and learn about are the ones that were liberated - Jerusalem, the Golan Heights, and Judea & Samaria.

I would like to state that EYM Tours proudly sets its standards high, with decent affordable prices - all for the sake of learning to love Israel. We offer breakfast and dinner in some of the best hotels in Israel.

EYM Tours also has the two of the best tour guides in the field, who offer a unique and outstanding view of Israel through the history of the Tanach.