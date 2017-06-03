Minister Ariel apologizes for Umm Alhiran

Agriculture Minister during visit to Rahat: 'If we had mishap in Umm Alhiran I apologize profoundly and deeply'.

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel apologized this afternoon (Monday) for the violent incidents in Umm Alhiran that killed a teacher and a policeman from the illegal Bedouin settlement.

During a visit to Rahat, Ariel said, "If we had a mishap in Umm Alhiran I apologize profoundly and deeply. There were serious mistakes here."

Initially the incident during which a policeman was run over to death and the driver shot dead was classified by the police and the other authorities as a terror attack.

However, following the police investigation a series of doubts regarding what really happened at the incident arose, obscuring whether this was indeed a terrorist attack.

Translated by Mordechai Sones