Watch: How air pollution harms your body

Tags:air pollution
Related Stories
- Haifa Port hit with 2.2 million shekel fine
- Yom Kippur holiday an environmental blessing, says EPA
- Study shows birth defects result of Haifa air pollution
- Mega sandstorm brings with it suffocating air pollution
- Heavy winds, haze shutter Eilat airport; Air pollution sky-high
- Drastic Drop in Air Pollution over Yom Kippur
- Health Ministry Takes Back Some Haifa Cancer Claims
- Weather Report: Expect a Wintry Weekend
- Pollution in Tehran Sends 400 to Hospital
- Israel on Yom Kippur: Clean of Sins - and Clean Air