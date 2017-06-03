Illegal immigrant brutally assaults elderly woman in Tel Aviv

An 80-year old resident of southern Tel Aviv was viciously attacked over the weekend when she stepped out to take her dogs for a walk.

Ester Nahman was assaulted by an illegal immigrant from Sudan in a neighborhood she’s called home for more than 60 years. Thousands of illegal Sudanese and Eritrean migrants have moved to the neighborhood in recent years, crime is up and the streets are now unsafe. Community activists have demonstrated and turned to government officials to no avail.

While police apprehended the perpetrator, Nahman says she is struggling to cope with the trauma of the attack.

“Every Shabbat I take my pinschers out for a walk,” Nahman told Channel 2.

“I was walking slowly down the sidewalk on Har Tzion Boulevard when a Sudanese man, roughly 17-years old, approached me. I thought he wanted to ask me where some street was, or some other question. He came towards me, about half a meter away (1.6 feet) and punched me in the face.”

Nahman says she was floored by the blow.

“He came from behind, kicking me, and pushed me to the ground while my dogs were barking. My arm was broken in three places from the fall. Every time I tried to stand up on my feet again, he hit me again and again. Afterwards he tried to rape me – really rape me.”

“He started to pull down my pants,” continued Nahman. “Since it was early in the morning, around 5:30, I was wearing sweatpants over tights. He was able to remove my sweatpants, but didn’t understand that I was wearing two pairs of pants. I held up [the second pair] of pants with my hands, and he started to beat me viciously, to the point where my arm swelled up around the veins. My elbow was bleeding and he dragged me on the ground.”

“It was totally quiet then, right around dawn. I started to scream ‘Help, police’. He tried to get on top of me, like someone riding a horse with both legs. Every time I tried to get up, he hit me. My whole face swelled up; my arm and elbow too. My arm is broken. I had open heart surgery four years ago and I can’t walk so well. When he knocked me down, that really killed me.”