Netanyahu to be interrogated Monday

Police to interrogate Prime Minister for fourth time over alleged gifts he received and conversations with publisher of Israeli newspaper.

Investigators from the special 433 unit of the Israeli police are scheduled to arrive at the Prime Minister’s residence on Monday to question Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the fourth time regarding a series of inquiries into allegations of corruption, undisclosed gifts, and misappropriation of public funds.

On Monday, police will question the Prime Minister regarding two of the current investigations, specifically the claim that Netanyahu spoke with Yediot Aharonot publisher Nuni Mozes regarding an alleged quid pro quo arrangement, as well as a number of gifts received by the Prime Minister from businessmen.

As authorities continue to probe the Netanyahu family, a number of suspects abroad have also become subjects of interest to investigators.

Police say they hope to wrap up the two investigations by the end of the month. Officials estimate that formal recommendations to the Attorney General should be ready shortly thereafter.