New York Governor proclaims 'Shimon Peres Day'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is on a visit to Israel, on Sunday proclaimed the first Sunday in June as “Shimon Peres Day” after Israel’s former Prime Minister and President, who passed away in September.

“Shimon Peres was an asset to the world. He was one of the more gifted leaders that this world has seen. I’ve sat with people from all across the world. I’ve sat with presidents, vice presidents, I’ve worked in the federal government, I worked in 22 countries. When you sat with Shimon Peres, you knew you were in the presence of greatness and I felt very badly I wasn’t able to attend his service after his passing,” Cuomo said.

“As Governor of the State of New York, I’m going to proclaim the first Sunday in June Shimon Peres Day. The first Sunday in June is also the day historically of the Israeli Parade in New York. That day will now be dedicated to Shimon Peres and I think the president would appreciate that,” he added.

Cuomo handed the proclamation to Peres’s son, Chemi, who said, "I would like to thank you and the citizens of New York on behalf of the citizens of the State of Israel and my family. I am moved by the gesture that will deepen further the relationship between the two peoples.”