Lost toddler discovered - on bus headed to southern Israel

Two-year old boy disappears in Bnei Brak, only to be found en route to Netivot in southern Israel.

A two-year old toddler was discovered Sunday on an Egged bus making its way from Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv towards the southern town of Netivot.

Earlier on Sunday the boy’s parents noticed the child had gone missing, and notified local police, prompting an immediate search of the area.

Roughly two hours after his absence was reported, the child was found alive and well, travelling alone on a bus to Netivot. Police picked up the child upon his arrival to Netivot and returned him to his parents in Bnei Brak.

Following the incident, police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the boy’s disappearance and how he managed to board a bus with no adult accompanying him.