6 senior Hadassah doctors quit their positions

Six senior doctors working in Hadassah Ein Kerem's oncology-hematology department on Sunday submitted their resignation letters to hospital management.

In their letters, the doctors named their reason for resigning as a severe disagreement between new Hadassah manager Professor Zeev Rotstein and the hospital's Oncology-Hematology Department.

Hadassah Ein Kerem's Oncology-Hematology Department is one of the leading centers for treatment of children suffering from cancer and severe blood-related illnesses.

"Today I submitted my resignation letter," wrote Oncology-Hematology Department Head Professor Mickey Weintrob. "Professor Wilk, Dr. Harit, Dr. Fried, Dr. Ben-Ami, and Dr. Feld have all forwarded me a copy of their own resignation letters, which they submitted to the hospital management.

"This is a very difficult and sad moment for me, and I feel very broken," Dr. Weintrob said. "But in light of the way the management is behaving, I cannot continue to be responsible for administering the best possible treatment to sick children and the hospital's relationship with their parents.

"In the coming months, I will put much effort into ensuring all my patients are treated by responsible staff who will take responsibility for their treatments - whether the treatment takes place in Hadassah or in other medical centers."

The current crisis began in January, and several senior Health Ministry officials, including Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (UTJ), tried unsuccessfully to help the parties negotiate.