'Remove Yasser Arafat street sign within 48 hours'

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) on Sunday sent a letter to the Jatt Regional Council ordering them to remove within 48 hours the sign naming one of their streets after arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat.

Last week, wounded IDF combat soldier Liran Baruch discovered the street after Waze showed it on a map of the region.

Baruch said, "A friend of mine who was on his way to reserve duty near the village noticed on Waze [a GPS navigation application] a street named after Yasser Arafat. He pointed this out to me, and I wrote a post on Facebook about it.

"Arafat murdered more Israelis than the number of Americans Bin Laden murdered."

On Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, "I spoke with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) about the matter, and Deri said the Interior Ministry had not approved the street's name.

"Israel will not allow a street to be named after Arafat, and we will work to remove the street sign."