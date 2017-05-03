WATCH: 'No matter who's president, it's always time for aliyah'

Arutz Sheva speaks with potential immigrants about their decision to move to the Jewish homeland.

Over 1500 people interested in moving to Israel and gaining Israeli citizenship gathered on Sunday at John Jay College in Manhattan for the 9th annual Nefesh B’Nefesh Israel Mega Event.

At the event, participants learned everything they need to know about moving to Israel.

Israeli Minister of Aliyah and Immigrant Absorption Sofa Landver (Yisrael Beytenu) attended the event in order to see firsthand olim (new immigrants to Israel) preparing for their aliyah (immigration).



The event drew the largest crowd ever, indicating a record-high interest in Israeli immigration from the United States. The Mega Event was organized in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Immigrant Absorption, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA.