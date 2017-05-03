'Israel will not allow a street to be named after Yasser Arafat'

PM Netanyahu backs IDF veterans, says street name did not receive government approval.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Saturday night about disabled IDF veterans' fight to prevent an Israeli street from being named after arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat.

Recently, an IDF combat soldier who was wounded while on duty discovered Yasser Arafat Street in the Arab Israeli town of Jatt located near Haifa.

Netanyahu said he would not allow a street to be named after Yasser Arafat now or in the future.

"I spoke with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) about the matter, and Deri said the Interior Ministry had not approved the street's name.

"Israel will not allow a street to be named after Arafat, and we will work to remove the street sign."

The Interior Ministry said, "The Interior Ministry did not approve naming the street in Jatt after Yasser Arafat. In fact, such a request was never submitted to the Ministry. The Jatt municipality did not receive any approval for the street's name."