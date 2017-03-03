Mexican lawmaker sets to prove Trump wrong on wall

A Mexican congressman climbed the border fence between the United States and Mexico in an attempt to illustrate why he believes that President Trump's controversial U.S.-Mexico border wall is "unnecessary" and "totally absurd."

Braulio Guerra, a congressman from the state of Queretaro, tweeted photos and a video of himself perched atop the 30-foot tall fence that separates the Mexican border city of Tijuana from the U.S., reported The Associated Press.

"I was able to scale it, climb it, and sit myself right here," Guerra said in the video, filmed on Wednesday. "It would be simple for me to jump into the United States, which shows that it is unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall."

"It's easy, and it shows how unnecessary this project, this political rhetoric from Donald Trump, is," he added.

In one of the photos Guerra tweeted, two other people were seen atop the wall, and Guerra claimed they were climbing the wall while he was there.

AP noted, however, that Guerra did not post any photos or video footage of himself climbing the wall, so some in the Twittersphere questioned how he reached the top and how easy such a feat really is.

One of Trump’s central campaign pledges was the building of the wall in order to stop illegal migration from Mexico. The plan angered the United States' southern neighbor.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a January 31 meeting with Trump after the U.S. president signed an executive order kicking off the process of building the border wall and vowed once again to force Mexico to pay for it.

Pena Nieto announced he would not visit Washington after Trump tweeted, “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”

The two later held an hour-long phone discussion which was described by Trump as “very friendly”.

