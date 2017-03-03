Congressmen to visit Israel, discuss embassy move

Official delegation of congressmen to visit Israel in order to discuss potential move of embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

An official delegation from the United States Congress will arrive in Israel for a 24-hour visit on Saturday, in order to discuss the potential move of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The delegation is on behalf of the Subcommittee on National Security of the House of Representatives, and it is expected to closely examine the issue of moving the embassy, both from a practical standpoint as well as from a political standpoint.

The members of the delegation will be the Chairman of the Subcommittee, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and Rep. Dennis Ross (R-FL).

The delegation will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other leaders on the issue of Jerusalem, visit potential sites for the location of the embassy and return to the United States with an accurate analysis.

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) will brief the delegation about the unique history and the political reality of Jerusalem, past and present.

Moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in recognition of Jerusalem being Israel’s capital was a central campaign promise of President Donald Trump.

Despite the campaign promises, however, things seem to have stalled. White House press secretary Sean Spicer recently told reporters that no decision has been made yet on the subject.

Trump himself appeared to back down a bit from his campaign pledge, telling the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) last month that such a move would not be “easy”.

He said a decision on the matter will come “in the not-too-distant future”.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is vehemently opposed to moving the embassy. PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas recently promised a “political and diplomatic response” if Trump moves the embassy to Jerusalem.

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary General Saeb Erekat has said that moving the embassy to Jerusalem is parallel to recognizing Israel’s annexation of eastern Jerusalem.

