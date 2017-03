Who was Jethro? Why did he gave up all his wealth and prestige as the chief priest of the idolaters, to greet Moses in the desert and recognize the G-d of the Israelites?

Then: Rabbi Chaim Richmond talks about the phenomenon of non-Jews recognizing the truth of the Torah.

And: Jim Long tells his personal story of becoming a Noahide, and shares his research on the pharaohs of Egypt based on the Torah.





